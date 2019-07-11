New Gold +4% on in-line Q2 production results

New Gold (NGD +3.7%) said that Q2 production was in-line as expected and reported 132,556 gold-equivalent ounces, comprising 82,516 ounces of gold and 21.6M pounds of copper
The Rainy River mine, in Ontario, increased its production by 11.4% Y/Y to 66,013 ounces of gold, while the New Afton mine delivered 3% production increase to 19,203 ounces of gold.
Copper production at New Afton increased ~6%
New Gold affirmed 2019 production guidance of 465,000 - GEO - 520,000 GEO in 2019.
The company's liquidity position had been maintained at $400M
