Google launches Shoelace social network

Google (GOOG +0.8%)(GOOGL +0.8%) is trying its hand at yet another social network.
The Shoelace network was developed by the Area 120 product dev workshop and has a hyper-local focus to connect people based on interests and in-person events.
Users can create their own Loops (sharable event invites) or fill out an interest profile to receive hand-picked recommendations.
Shoelace is currently available only in NYC for Android and iOS. Google wants to expand the offering across the U.S. and is taking requests for the next cities.
