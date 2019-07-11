Google launches Shoelace social network

Google (GOOG +0.8% )(GOOGL +0.8% ) is trying its hand at yet another social network.

The Shoelace network was developed by the Area 120 product dev workshop and has a hyper-local focus to connect people based on interests and in-person events.

Users can create their own Loops (sharable event invites) or fill out an interest profile to receive hand-picked recommendations.

Shoelace is currently available only in NYC for Android and iOS. Google wants to expand the offering across the U.S. and is taking requests for the next cities.