GEO, CoreCivic get letters from House Oversight Committee

With the conditions at immigration detention centers in the news, GEO Group (GEO -2.9% ) and CoreCivic (CXW -3.6% ) get letters from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform expressing concern that the value of contracts they've received have increased "significantly under the Trump administration and resulted in massive profits."

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, chairman of the subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, sent letters to those two companies, plus privately held DC Capital Partners, which owns Comprehensive Health Services that runs the country's largest shelter for immigrant children.

The letters note that GEO received $300M in new ICE contract awards in FY2017, up more than $100M from the prior year, and rose to almost $342M in FY2018.

CoreCivic received ~$135M in new ICE contracts in FY2017, up $36M Y/Y, and almost $141M in FY2018.

Both CoreCivic and GEO have said they don't operate facilities that house unaccompanied minors.

The House committee is investigating the Trump Administration's increasing use of for-profit contractors to detain immigrants, "including a troubling series of reports of health and safety violations."