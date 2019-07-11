Proximus, Orange Belgium to share mobile network via JV

Proximus (OTCPK:BGAOY) and Orange Belgium (ORAN -1.1% ) have signed a term sheet that will lead to a mobile access network sharing agreement by year's end.

The two will set up a 50/50 joint venture to run the network, which should enable a "faster and more comprehensive" rollout of 5G in Belgium.

Coverage is expected to improve with mobile sites seen at 20% higher than each operator's stand-alone radio access network.

While they'll share mobile access networks, both companies will have full control over their own spectrum assets and operate core networks independently.