GenSight completes enrollment in pivotal study of GS010 in rare eye disorder

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTC:GSGTF) has achieved the target enrollment of 90 subjects in its Phase 3 clinical trial, REFLECT, evaluating lead gene therapy candidate GS010 in patients with a rare inherited eye disorder called Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) characterized by vision loss. Enrollment was completed several months ahead of schedule.

The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in best corrected visual acuity (BVCA) at week 52 as measured by a chart called the Logarithm of the Minimum Angle of Resolution (LogMAR).

Topline data should be available in Q3 2020.