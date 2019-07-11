Key Tesla supplier in China to double shipments

Digitimes reports precision stamping service provider China FineBlanking Technology plans to boost monthly shipments for Tesla (TSLA +0.6% ) Model 3 relay components to 40K per month from a prior level of 20K a month. The increased output is due to start in August.

Sources indicate CFTC shipments to Tesla are expected to increase even more as production ramps up out of the company's Gigfactory 3 in Shanghai. Earlier this week, Tesla's Jerome Guillen also hinted at increased output out of the Fremont plant.