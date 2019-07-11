Infosys Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, July 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-48.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.17B (+12.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, infy has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.