Fed's Barkin doesn't see need to cut rate to boost inflation, for now

Tom Barkin, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, doesn't see the current levels of inflation or inflation expectations as a trigger for additional accommodation.

He appears to be neither a policy dove nor a hawk, and points that if the Fed made a big rate cut now, the result might significantly overshoot the Fed's 2% target.

"Small rate moves are unlikely to do much to move settled routines" of how companies set prices. "And large moves run the risk of targeting 2% but delivering 4%," he said in a speech at the Global Interdependence Center’s Rocky Mountain Economic SummitVictor, ID.

Part of the reason for his stance is that with inflation rates so low, the discussion turns to much smaller increments than have been used historically. "Firms don’t move their expectations a tenth of a point at a time, they move them in whole numbers. In that context, inflation expectations are pretty stable," he said.

"Looking at the big picture, inflation has been, and continues to be, low and steady and not the concern of businesses nor consumers—and that is the real goal," Barkin said.

Of course, he'll closely monitor economic data and measures of consumer and business confidence.

"If confidence falters sharply, I would certainly make the case to my peers that we should pay attention to it and do what we can to support continued economic expansion," he concluded.

Barkin isn't a voting member of the FOMC this year; he's next scheduled to be a voting member in 2021.