BHP considering options for thermal coal unit - Bloomberg

BHP Group (BHP -0.6% ) is looking at options to divest its thermal coal business that includes assets in Australia and Colombia, Bloomberg reports.

BHP's profits are driven by iron ore, oil, copper and coking coal (used to make steel), and thermal coal likely will contribute just 1% of profit this year, according to Liberum Capital Markets.

The decision would illustrate the impact of growing climate change pressure from investors and regulators; Norway's $1T sovereign wealth fund last month got approval to dump certain stocks linked to fossil fuels, including companies that mine more than 20M tons of thermal coal, pushing BHP and others out of reach.