Analysts defend GRUB against NYPost report

Needham analyst Brad Erickson says the New York Post report weighing on GrubHub (GRUB -3.6% ) shares seems "thin to us."

Post sources say the New York State Liquor Authority wants to develop rules limiting the "stiff fees" charged by food delivery companies. The rules could cut GRUB's fee income to 10% of a takeout order, down from the current 15-30%.

Erickson notes that "the Post seems to have it out for GRUB the past few months regarding their practices around phone orders."

The analyst sees "a low probability of success here unless the entire third-party delivery industry is going to go through a similar regulatory curbing."

More action: Stephens analyst Will Slabaugh sees "the risk of such a mandate as exceedingly low."