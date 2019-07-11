Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance - Reuters

Verizon (VZ -0.6% ) this year sought buyers for its Yahoo Finance portal, one of the bright spots in its media lineup, Reuters reports.

That didn't come through an official process, but the company quietly solicited interest as it was reworking its Oath media unit into Verizon Media. The search is now over, according to the report.

“Yahoo Finance is integral to Verizon Media’s growth strategy," the company says. "We continue to invest in the expansion of live programming, audio programming and the recently launched Yahoo Finance Premium product.”

Another source tells Reuters that Verizon is now looking to get more assets to boost Yahoo Finance's business.