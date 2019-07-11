Coal's share of U.S. power generation may drop to 11% by 2030 - Moody's

  • Demand for U.S. thermal coal (NYSEARCA:KOL) will "erode significantly" by 2030 as total use for U.S. power generation could fall to as little as 11% based on scheduled and likely retirements, according to a new report from Moody's.
  • Mines in the Powder River Basin are seen as the hardest hit as thermal coal generation declines; the operations are run by companies that have all gone through or are undergoing bankruptcy restructuring, such as Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD), Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB), Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) and Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU).
  • Moody's believes natural gas generation will replace most of the thermal coal generating capacity set for retirement, as the U.S. coal industry shrinks and becomes more reliant on export markets.
