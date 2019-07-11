Fastenal -4% after Q1 earnings miss, price increaes fail to offset inflation

Fastenal (FAST -4.2% ) tumbles to its lowest levels since January after missing Q1 earnings expectations even as revenues rose 8% Y/Y to $1.37B, driven by notable unit sales contributions from industrial vending and construction, as well as higher underlying market demand vs. the prior-year quarter.

FAST noted that it did see relative slowing in activity, as gross profit as a percentage of sales fell Y/Y to 46.9% from 48.7% and operating income slipped to 20.1% from 21.2% in the year-ago quarter.

"While we successfully raised prices as one element of our strategy to offset tariffs placed to date on products sourced from China, those increases were not sufficient to also counter general inflation in the marketplace," the company said.