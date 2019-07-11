Intruders breach fence at U.S. GE Hitachi nuclear reactor

Two people jumped a security fence at a GE Hitachi (GE, OTCPK:HTHIY) research reactor near San Francisco, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission says, raising concerns over security at a plant that is one of the few in the U.S. that uses highly enriched uranium.

The intruders cleared a security perimeter fence at the Vallecitos reactor yesterday afternoon before being "detained" and "did not breach the inner perimeter fence nor access any buildings or operational areas and were immediately approached by security," GE says.

The breach "highlights the continuing danger posed by nuclear reactors fueled with nuclear bomb-usable materials such as highly enriched uranium," according to a senior scientist and nuclear power safety expert at the Union of Concerned Scientists advocacy group.