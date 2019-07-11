Google admits Assistant audio leak

Google (GOOG +0.3% )(GOOGL +0.2% ) admits that Assistant customer conversations leaked to a Belgian news site are authentic and were handed over by a third-party analyst.

More than 1,000 sound recordings were leaked. The recordings included enough detail that news site VRT was able to identify some of the participants. VRT heard customer addresses, medical complaints, and a woman in distress.

Google's David Monsees, product manager of search: "We just learned that one of these language reviewers has violated our data security policies by leaking confidential Dutch audio data. Our Security and Privacy Response teams have been activated on this issue, are investigating, and we will take action. We are conducting a full review of our safeguards in this space to prevent misconduct like this from happening again."

Monsees says partners only listen to about 0.2% of all conversations, and the conversations aren't tied to customer accounts.