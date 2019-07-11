Eyeing the mostly untapped seniors market for cannabis

via Amanda Chicago Lewis at the WSJ

"Within five to 10 years, we’re going to see cannabis in every ambulance: for stroke, for heart attack, for all kinds of things," says Alon Blatt of NiaMedic Healthcare & Research Services. California's NiaMedic is of particular interest in that it caters to seniors who generally want to know: "Can marijuana help?"

The short answer is "yes," says Blatt. "The constant pain, the arthritis, the fatigue, the trouble sleeping, the anxiety—we see cannabis help with all of these.”

From 2006 to 2013 the percentage of those over 65 using cannabis rose to 3% from 0.4%.

Blatt: "Right now, we’re sitting on a jet engine, but we’re still on the runway going 10 miles an hour.”

Related ETFs: MJ, SOIL, ACT, THCX, YOLO