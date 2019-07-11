Freeport McMoRan upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank on Grasberg progress

Freeport McMoRan (FCX +1.4% ) edges higher after Deutsche Bank upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $13.50 price target, raised from $12.50, as analyst Chris Terry is positive on copper in H2 2019 and believes underground development at the Grasberg mine is making "encouraging" progress.

But Terry downgrades Alcoa (AA -0.8% ) to Hold from Buy with a $23 price target, cut from $35, saying he no longer foresees a reduction in the company's legacy liabilities from pension and debt, an improvement in aluminum chain pricing or rising free cash flow.

FCX's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.

For AA, the average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Bearish.