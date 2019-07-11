Fed's Bostic questions need for July rate cut

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, speaking to reporters after a speech in Atlanta, expresses some skepticism about the need the cut interest rates later this month.

Via Bloomberg's Steve Matthew.

From the employment side of things, the economy is performing well and some measures of inflation are close to the central bank's 2% target.

“The numbers I think are not as bleak as some others might suggest. For me, in terms of performing on our dual mandate, the aggregate numbers look pretty good," he said.

Still, "the risks are growing and we have to continue to monitor that," he added.

Bostic isn't a voting member of the monetary policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year.