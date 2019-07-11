Parker-Hannifin downgraded at both Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan

Parker-Hannifin (PH +0.6% ) edges higher despite suffering a second bearish analyst call in as many days.

Wells Fargo's Andrew Casey today downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Outperform with a $175 price target, slashed from $205, saying PH's potential looks increasingly complicated by ongoing end market growth deceleration in the U.S. and reduced likelihood for international growth pace re-acceleration.

J.P. Morgan's Ann Duignan previously cut PH to Neutral from Overweight and trimmed her price target to $169 from $186, citing weakening global industrial production and a dim view of the company's recently announced Lord acquisition.