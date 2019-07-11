Microsoft passes Slack in DAUs

Microsoft (MSFT) Teams now has over 13M DAUs compared to the 10M DAUs.

Slack (WORK -0.5% ) had more than 10M DAUs in the three months ending on January 31.

Teams has 19M weekly active users. Slack no longer discloses the metric.

Teams is part of Microsoft's closely-watched Commercial Cloud segment, which grew revenues 41% in the most recent quarter.

Microsoft includes Teams in its Office 365 bundle at no extra charge, which has fueled the growth. Office 365 has 180M MAUs.

The tech giant is now adding new features, including read receipts and priority notifications.

