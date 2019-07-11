Harley-Davidson partners with Electrify America

Harley-Davidson (HOG +1% ) customers who purchase the company's LiveWire electric bikes between August 2019 and July 2021 will get 500 kWh of free charging from Electrify America over two years, according to AutoBlog.com

The free charges work out to more than 30 fill-ups for the LiveWire's 15.5-kWh battery or around 3,000 miles of total riding based on getting 95 miles out of a tank in combined riding.

Range anxiety has been cited as a potential obstacle for Harley in converting customers to electric bikes.

Electrify America is owned by Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY).