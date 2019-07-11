Realogy -1.9% as Barclays slashes price target

Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) slides 1.9% after Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley cuts his price target on the stock to a Street-low of $5 from $9, noting that a lawsuit the company filed against Compass is a "worrisome indicator."

Yesterday, Realogy filed a lawsuit, alleging that startup brokerage firm Compass stole its trade secrets and enticed agents into breaching noncompete agreements.

Writes that there's an increased probability that market share losses will persist for longer than expected.

Separately, JPMorgan analyst Anthony Paolone writes that the suit shows that Compass's recruiting efforts, and possibly others', continue to ramp up.

Sell-Side average rating of Hold (5 Hold, 2 Underperform, 1 Sell); average price target $8.75.

