Oil drifts lower as OPEC cuts demand forecast

Crude oil futures frittered away early gains to settle lower following an OPEC report that forecast lower demand for its crude oil next year as the U.S. and other rivals increase production; WTI -0.4% to $60.20/bbl after trading as high as $60.94, Brent -0.7% to $66.52/bbl.

Providing its first 2020 forecasts in a monthly report, OPEC said the world would need 29.27M bbl/day of crude from its 14 members next year, down 1.34M bbl/day from this year.

Saudi Arabia and its partners agreed in Vienna last week to continue their production cutbacks into Q1 2020, but the report suggested they would need to cut production further and continue that restraint for all of next year to prevent the emergence of a new glut.

OPEC expects non-OPEC supply to expand by 2.44M bbl/day next year, far more than the forecast expansion in world demand of 1.14M bbl/day, the same as 2019.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX