Some users see Twitter outage (updated)

It's been about an hourlong Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) outage for some users, with the company confirming it's hearing the reports.

Twitter is looking into it and will update on the issue, but no word from its Support handle on the service so far. Service is returning for some.

Shares have been flat during that time; on the day, they're down 1.1% .

Updated: Twitter says the outage happened due to an internal configuration change, and notes some are able to access it again.