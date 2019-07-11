Cimarex Energy cut at BMO as weak prices likely to remain a drag

Cimarex Energy (XEC -3.9% ) slumps after BMO Capital downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $67 price target, cut from $80, expecting weak prices for natural gas and natural gas liquids will remain a headwind to the company's earnings growth.

Analyst Phillip Jungwirth believes weak gas and NGL prices will pressure margins and XEC's ability to deliver "sufficient growth within cash flow on a relative basis."

Jungwirth also notes BMO's 2019-20 oil production estimates come in 2%-7% below consensus estimates on 8%-10% higher capital spending.

XEC's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Neutral.