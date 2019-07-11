Boeing's 737 program manger to retire - Seattle Times

Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 jet program manager, Eric Lindblad, will retire after less than a year on the job, consumed by the MAX grounding following two fatal crashes, the Seattle Times reports.

Taking Lindblad's place as leader of the 737 program and the Renton, Wash., factory will be Mark Jenks, who has been leading Boeing's potential new mid-market airplane project.

Lindblad, who has spent 34 years at Boeing, took over the Renton plant and the 737 program last August following a series of problems with the supply of engines and fuselages that had slowed jet deliveries.