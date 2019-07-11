BTIG boosts PayPal Q2, FY2019 estimate on portfolio gains

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer boosts Q2 and FY2019 adjusted EPS estimates for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13 cents to reflect greater-than-expected gains from the company's strategic investment portfolio.

Now sees Q2 adjusted EPS of 83 cents vs. 70 cents previously and FY2019 adjusted EPS of $3.12 vs. prior view of $2.99.

Anticipates Q2 non-GAAP earnings "beat and raise" driven by total payment volume growth "in the mid-20% context and an expanding operating margin."

PayPal +0.1% in after-hours trading.

To see PayPal's earnings estimate revisions graph, click here.

Quant rating Neutral; Sell-Side average rating Outperform (20 Buy, 9 Outperform, 10 Hold, 1 Underperform).

Previously: PayPal sees big Q2 boost from MercadoLibre investment (July 9)