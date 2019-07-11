U.S. Xpress -3% after cutting guidance

U.S. Xpress (NYSE:USX) says now expects its Q2 adjusted operating ratio to be ~97.5% based off worse current market conditions. The ratio is higher than the 95.7% mark in Q1.

In addition, the company is adjusting its full year 2019 adjusted operating ratio guidance to a range of 95.5% to 97.5%, where the high end would assume a continuation of the lackluster market conditions as seen in June through year end and compares to the previous adjusted operating ratio guidance of 93.0%.

The company says it's tightly managing costs and adjusting the net capital expenditure budget for 2019 to a range of $110M to $130M vs. $170M to $190M prior guidance. The net capital expenditure difference is expected to involve a combination of deferred tractor deliveries, and a reduction of the amount of planned replacement of leased equipment with owned. Overall tractor and trailer fleet age is not expected to change materially versus prior expectations.

USX -3.33% AH.

Source: Press Release