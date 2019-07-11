Stocks end mixed as Dow's strong gain outstrips other benchmarks

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials finished at record highs, propelled by this week's testimony from Fed Chair Powell that signaled easier monetary policy ahead, but the Nasdaq field to keep pace and trading stayed within a relatively tight range.

Today's sector leaders included most of the cyclical sectors, led by industrials (+0.7%), financials (+0.6%) and materials, while real estate (-1.2%) was easily the worst performing group.

The S&P health care sector finished flat after the Trump administration abandoned a plan to curb drug rebates; shares of health insurers and companies with exposure to pharmacy benefit management including Cigna, UnitedHealth and CVS Health rose on the news but pharma companies such as Merck and Pfizer fell.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, lifting the two-year yield 3 bps higher to 1.85% and the 10-year yield up 6 bps to 2.12%.

U.S. WTI crude oil settled -0.4% to $60.20/bbl.