Hookipa on go with study of HB-201 in HPV+ cancers; shares up 37% after hours
Jul. 11, 2019 4:46 PM ETHOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)HOOKBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Thinly traded micro cap HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is up 37% after hours on modestly higher volume in reaction to the FDA's sign-off on its IND to start a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating HB-201 for the potential treatment of HPV-positive cancers. The study should launch in H2 with preliminary data available in late 2020/early 2021.
- The company says HB-201 is a TheraT-based immunotherapy that expresses a non-oncogenic but highly antigenic E6/E7 fusion protein derived from HPV16, adding that it induced strong immune system responses (E6 and E7 antigen-specific CD8+ T cell response) in animal models. It believes that HB-201 has the potential to induce CD8+ T cell levels on par with adoptive cell therapies in an off-the-shelf approach.