Disney sets dates for second 'Star Wars' land attraction

Disney (NYSE:DIS) has set dates for new attractions at its Star Wars lands in parks on both ends of the country.

The company had opened its Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land at Disneyland May 31, and it will open on Aug. 29 at Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla.

Meanwhile, the second big attraction at the lands -- the "Rise of the Resistance" ride -- will open Dec. 5 at the Hollywood Studios location, and Jan. 17 at Disneyland.

While Disney geared up for huge crowds in opening the Anaheim location of Galaxy's Edge with a reservation system, traffic has been lighter than some expected, Bloomberg notes.

The company has lifted some restrictions at the still-building land. Wait time for the first open ride, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, was about 50 minutes today.