Brookfield Infrastructure drops 3.3% after equity offering announced

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIP) slumps 3.3% to $42.49 in after-hours trading after announcing a 11.8M-unit equity offering priced at $42.50 per L.P. unit.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and certain of its related entities will buy, directly or indirectly, 6.128M redeemable partnership units of Brookfield Infrastructure's holding limited partnership units at the offering price concurrent with the offering.

Aggregate proceeds of the offering and the concurrent private placement will be $750M.

If the over-allotment option for up to an additional 1,764,750 L.P. units is exercised in full, the gross offering size will increase to $825M.