Synacor sets wind-down of ATT.net with AT&T choosing another provider

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) has started a wind-down and user migration plan after notification from AT&T (NYSE:T) that it will select another portal service provider to run ATT.net.

It's sticking with current quarter and full-year guidance, though, expecting the migration plan to take many months.

ATT.net made up $9.3M of $20.7M in Q1 revenue from Synacor's Portal & Advertising segment, it says. That segment had an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.7%; the Software & Services segment had $11.2M in revenues in that same period, with an EBITDA margin of 25%.

“Synacor is a $100M-plus revenue business without the AT&T portal, and we have never been more excited about the significant opportunities in our $49M high-margin, recurring-revenue-driven enterprise software business,” says CEO Himesh Bhise.