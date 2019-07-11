Overstock.com's tZero sees Android crypto app live in a few weeks

Overstock.com's (NASDAQ:OSTK) tZero crypto unit CEO Saum Noursalehi lists a roadmap for 2019. Among the items:

Sees crypto trading app on Android going live in the next few weeks.

Aims to trade more security tokens; PRO Securities hopes to have 5 to 10 quality digital assets trading on the PRO Securities ATS. There is a pipeline of deals under the review.

Sees tZero tokens issue in August 2018 in a private placement becoming freely tradeable by non-accredited investors in August 2019.