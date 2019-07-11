New York PSC settles with Charter over expansion issue

New York's Public Service Commission has settled a dispute with Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) over network expansion requirements contained in the PSC's approval of the 2016 Charter-Time Warner Cable merger.

Charter has agreed to expand its network to offer high-speed broadband to 145,000 residences and businesses in upstate New York, and will pay an additional $12M for more expansion. So far Charter has passed about 65,000 of those 145,000.

Finishing that buildout will cost Charter more than $600M in investment, the PSC estimates.

“Approval of this agreement enables the parties to move forward, without being hampered by the time and cost of litigation, to accomplish our important goals to expand access to high speed broadband," says Commission Chair John Rhodes.