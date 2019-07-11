Biophytis boosts size of U.S. IPO

In a quick amendment to its registration filing from earlier this week, France's Biophytis (BPTS) says it will now offer 15M shares (including 10M ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares) through H.C. Wainwright.

That's up from 13.1M ordinary shares, 8.75M of those in the form of ADS.

It still expects to price the offering at $7-$9/ADS (about €0.62-€0.80 per ordinary share). Yesterday, the last reported sale price of ordinary shares in Paris as €0.80, currently corresponding to a price of $8.98 per ADS.