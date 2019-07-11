Spirit Airlines guides two Q2 benchmarks below year-ago results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) -3% after-hours on disclosing updated Q2 guidance that comes in below year-ago results based on two metrics.

The company expects top line revenue growth of nearly 19% for Q2 on a total revenue per ASM improvement of 5% Y/Y, but TRASM rose 8.9% in the prior-year quarter.

SAVE expects Q2 total cost per available seat mile excluding fuel to be in-line with initial guidance of a 4.6% Y/Y increase, but the company reported a 5.1% gain a year ago.