Anadarko sets Occidental merger vote for Aug. 8

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) shareholders will vote Aug. 8 on the company's planned $38B sale to Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

While an APC shareholders' vote favoring the proposed deal is considered likely, the price has angered several OXY investors, including activist Carl Icahn, who has called for a special meeting to replace four OXY directors.

APC shareholders would receive about $73.46 for each of their shares, a 57% premium over the stock's closing stock price on April 11, the day before APC announced a merger agreement with Chevron.