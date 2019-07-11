Superior Energy cut at Susquehanna on balance sheet challenges

Superior Energy Services (SPN -5.7% ) sinks to within pennies of its 52-week low as Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino downgrades shares to Neutral from Positive and slashes his price target to just $1.50 from $7.

Minervino says he needs to see better clarity on a resolution to SPN's $1.3B of debt overhang, and he recommends weighting toward large-cap, generally more diversified energy services stocks such as Schlumberger, Halliburton, Helmerich & Payne and Patterson-UTI.

SPN's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, but its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bearish and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.