Four top trucking companies cut at Credit Suisse on weakening demand view

Werner Enterprises (WERN -0.4%) is one of four truck freight carriers downgraded at Credit Suisse, which sees substantial risks around the earnings outlook for the group in H2 2019 and into 2020.
Credit Suisse's Allison Landry cites a weakening demand backdrop, contract truckload rates that are turning negative, and anecdotal evidence that suggests capacity remains relatively loose.
Landry downgrades WERN to Underperform from Neutral and cuts the stock's price target to $29 from $33, as well as J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT +0.2%) to Neutral from Outperform with a $95 target (from $112), Schneider National (SNDR -0.8%) to Neutral from Outperform with a $19 target (from $23), and Old Dominion Freight (ODFL +0.2%) to Neutral from Outperform with a $152 target (from $163).
