ADM, Cargill to swap Midwest grain elevators

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) and Cargill agree to swap some of their grain elevators in the Midwest, in a deal both companies say will increase efficiencies and fit their long-term strategies; financial terms are not disclosed.

ADM says it will sell its Beardstown, Naples and Keithsburg, Ill., elevators along the Illinois River to Cargill, and in exchange will buy Cargill's Mount Vernon and Evansville, Ind., elevators on the Ohio River.

In Evansville, ADM already operates a barge-loading elevator less than a mile from the one it is buying from Cargill, while the Keithsburg elevator Cargill is buying is less than 10 miles from another facility it owns in New Boston, Ill.