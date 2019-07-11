The president is a no-coiner

"I am not a fan of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air," tweeted the president this evening.

He also takes a slap at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and its Libra crypto offering, which he says "will have little standing or dependability."

If Facebook and others want to become banks, he adds, they can stand in line and get banking charters like all the rest."We have only one real currency in the USA, and it is stronger than ever, both dependable and reliable."