SC Health announces pricing of initial public offering

SC Health (SCPE) announced today the pricing of its IPO and committed capital raise of up to $222.5M, comprised of a $150M from IPO or $172.5M if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full, plus $50M in committed capital to complete an initial business combination from SC Health Group.

The IPO of 15M units is priced at $10.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 2.25M units. The units will be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol SCPE.U on July 12, 2019.

Each unit consist of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, entitling the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.

Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols SCPE and SCPE WS respectively.

Closing date is on July 16.

Source: Press Release