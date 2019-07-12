Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe

With his former law firm, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, representing the planemaker, Attorney General William Barr has recused himself from overseeing the DOJ's investigation into Boeing (NYSE:BA) in the wake of the 737 MAX crisis.

The criminal probe seeks to determine whether the company and federal regulators gave short shrift to safety concerns while designing and certifying the MAX.

Shortly before the news, Boeing 737 program manager, Eric Lindblad, announced his retirement just 12 months into the job, consumed by the jet's grounding following two fatal crashes.