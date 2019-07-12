Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is going ahead with its manufacturing facility in Goodyear, Arizona - with a likely investment of at least $184M - despite losing state money last week when it pulled a Betsy Ross flag-themed shoe from the market.

The decision was prompted by critics which said the sneaker reflected links to slavery, though Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey called it "a shameful retreat."

While Nike will forfeit a $1M grant, the footwear maker will still get more than $2M in tax breaks from the city of Goodyear, where Nike said it will begin work on the facility later this year and begin making soles in 2020.