Daimler skids on latest profit warning

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) has issued its fourth profit warning in just over a year, this time blaming higher costs to deal with a recall of vehicles fitted with faulty Takata airbags and increasing funds set aside to address diesel emissions-tampering allegations.

As a result, second-quarter profits will likely swing to a loss of €1.6B, excluding interest and taxes, a near 40% plunge from the same period last year.