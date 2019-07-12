Turkey receives first Russian S-400 shipment

The first shipment of a Russian S-400 air defense system has arrived in Ankara, setting the stage for a showdown with U.S.

The Pentagon is now almost certain to eject Turkey from the Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) F-35 jet program, while the country also faces the threat of congressional sanctions aimed at hampering the Russian defense industry that could slap additional pain on the fragile Turkish economy.

The lira edged lower on news, with the dollar recently up as much as 0.45% against the Turkish currency.