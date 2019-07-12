China's trade surplus with U.S. rises 11%

Chinese trade data surprised investors with an 11% increase in the trade surplus with the U.S. in June, rising to $29.92B (from $26.89B in May), an unexpected result at a time when the trade tensions between the two countries are still rising.

Data on Thursday previously showed the Los Angeles and Long Beach port complex in the U.S., the nation’s busiest and the No. 1 for ocean trade with China, handled 5.1% fewer inbound containers of cargo in June, as the countries go back to the drawing table for a trade deal.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX