MTS upsizes and prices offering of $350M of 5.750% senior unsecured notes due 2027

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has upsized and priced its offering of $350M of new 5.750% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027.

The settlement of the Notes is expected to occur on or about July 16.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay the outstanding balance of the senior secured revolving credit facility, to repay a portion of the term loan B facility due in 2023, to pay related transaction fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes.

