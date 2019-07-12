Futures extend gains as Dow holds 27K

The Dow rallied 200 points on Thursday to close above 27,000 for the first time ever as Fed Chair Jerome Powell cemented his view that rates have room to go lower in the coming months.

"We're learning that interest rates - that the neutral interest rate - is lower than we had thought and I think we're learning that the natural rate of unemployment is lower than we thought," Powell said in the second day of semi-annual testimony on Capitol Hill. "So monetary policy hasn't been as accommodative as we had thought."